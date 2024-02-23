Former President Trump’s Lawyers Call For Dismissal Of Classified Documents Case, Citing Presidential Immunity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is urging a federal judge in Florida to dismiss the criminal case charging him with illegally retaining classified documents.

Trump’s lawyers claim in part that presidential immunity protects him from prosecution — an argument they have already submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in his election interference case.

Trump faces dozens of felony counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

The case is currently set for trial on May 20, but that date could be pushed back.