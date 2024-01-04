Former President Trump’s Lawyers Want Special Counsel Jack Smith Held In Contempt In 2020 Election Interference Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are pressing to have special counsel Jack Smith’s team held in contempt.

The Republican former president’s lawyers said Thursday prosecutors have taken steps to advance the 2020 election interference case against him in violation of a judge’s order that put the case on hold.

The attorneys told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., she should consider holding Smith and two of his prosecutors in contempt.

A spokesman for Smith has declined to comment.

Prosecutors have acknowledged the deadlines in the case are on hold pending an appeal.

But prosecutors say they’d continue meeting the deadlines to ensure the prompt resumption of the case once it’s returned to the court.