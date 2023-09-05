Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Former Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Passes Away At 56

September 5, 2023 6:28AM AKDT
Another sad death over the holiday weekend as Steve Harwell, the co-founder and original lead singer of Smash Mouth — died at his home in Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

He had been in hospice care with multiple health complications.  Harwell had struggled with alcohol abuse and over the last decade, suffered from a number of ailments that impacted his motor functions, speech and memory. That impacted his performances and ultimately in October 2021 he announced his retirement from Smash Mouth.

He was just 56.

