Former White House Adviser Steve Bannon Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty

Aug 20, 2020 @ 8:59am

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall in federal court Thursday, hours after he was pulled from a yacht off the coast of Connecticut and arrested.

Bannon becomes the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors say the organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.

