French Lawmakers Approve A Bill That Makes Abortion A Constitutional Right

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers has approved a bill that will enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution during a historic joint session of parliament in at the Palace of Versailles.

There were jubilant scenes of celebrations all over France as women’s rights activists hailed the measure promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United States.

Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate have already adopted a bill to amend Article 34 of the French Constitution to specify a woman’s right to an abortion is guaranteed.