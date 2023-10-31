“Friends” Cast Release Statement On The Loss Of Matthew Perry

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

The cast of Friends jointly released a statement on the loss of Matthew Perry to People. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer all wrote in a letter: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.” “In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The cast was famous for sticking together on everything, including negotiating their pay to be equal amongst them all. They had all gotten back together for a “Friends” Reunion for HBOMax.

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane were joined by executive producer Kevin Bright in issuing a joint statement on Sunday. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”…”From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.” They concluded with saying “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

MORE HERE