Frontier criticized for fee to ensure more space on planes

A backlash is building against Frontier Airlines over its decision to charge extra to sit next to an empty middle seat. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee is accusing Frontier of using the need for social distancing during a virus pandemic “as an opportunity to make a buck.” And Sen. Amy Klobuchar says it’s not right that passengers who can’t afford the extra fee should be “less safe than other travelers.” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle says passengers are safe with or without the extra room if everyone wears face masks, as the airline will require starting in a few days.