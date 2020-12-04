Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A fugitive who shot a state trooper in Massachusetts two weeks ago has been killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in New York City that left two of the officers wounded. Federal officials say the marshals are expected to recover after the confrontation early Friday in the Bronx. Officials say 35-year-old Andre Sterling was killed. He had been wanted for shooting the trooper in the hand Nov. 20 during a traffic stop. Officials say one deputy with a fugitive task force was hit in the leg Friday and another was struck in the arm and leg. Sterling was also wanted in Wyoming on drug charges.