George Clooney Reacts To Quentin Tarantino Saying He’s Not A Movie Star

August 14, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
George Clooney doesn’t mince words in responding to something director Quentin Tarantino said about him.

Clooney and bestie Brad Pitt were featured in a joint cover story for GQ magazine ahead of their new film Wolfs.  Of those comments Tarantino said about him: “He goes, he’s not a movie star. And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fu-king career.’ So now I’m like, all right, dude, fu-k off. I don’t mind giving him sh-t.”

Clooney says he’s getting pickier with his roles now and has more harsh words for another director: “Five months out of your life is a lot. And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like “Three Kings,” and I’m going to have a miserable fu-k like David O. Russell making my life hell. Making every person on the crew’s life hell.’ It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product.”

Wolfs is in select theaters September 20. Streaming on Apple TV+ September 27

