Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Get Paid To Watch Christmas Movies

November 17, 2023 8:53AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Now here’s a holiday win-win!  You’re going to watch them anyway, so why not get paid!? Cabletv.com is looking to “hire” a “Chief of Cheer” with a paycheck of $2500 to watch 25 Christmas movies! You’ll have to rank the movies on nostalgia, heartfelt storytelling and cheer! Apply through December 1st if you’re at least 18-year-old!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Now if you want to make a little less but do half the work, BloomsyBox is looking to hire a “Christmas movie maven” to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies for $2,000. They’ll also send you hot cocoa and a pair of fuzzy socks. Their system for ranking the movies include the festivity factor, predictability quotient, chemistry check, and tear-jerker test. Applications are open now through December 3rd.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

You May Also Like

1

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
2

Teacher Shot By Student Can Move Forward With Lawsuit
3

Country Star Releases Video Of Adults Raiding His Halloween Candy
4

Is Daylight Saving Time Going Away? No…And Here’s Why
5

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs