      Weather Alert

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Jun 28, 2022 @ 10:34am

NEW YORK (AP) – Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Those crimes occurred even as the couple hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous and wealthy people, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and England’s Prince Andrew.

Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. Maxwell denied being Epstein’s accomplice.

You May Also Like
Murkowski calls Senate bill on gun violence responsible
Judge sides with Alaska elections office on House ballot
NFL’s Tony “The Goose” Siragusa Dead At 55
Agents Search Home Of Trump-Era Justice Department Official
CDC Green Lights Moderna COVID Shots for Older Kids

Recently Played

Wednesday, June 29th, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On