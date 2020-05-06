      Weather Alert

Giant cinnamon rolls raise money, feed ‘bellies and souls’

May 5, 2020 @ 5:59pm

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — What began as an effort by Whitney Rutz to cheer herself up ended up lifting the spirits of many others — one giant cinnamon roll at a time. Rutz’s rolls have raised more than $35,000 for the Oregon Food Bank. At first, she was auctioning the rolls off — the first went for $300. Now, Rutz, with some help, bakes a giant roll, 12 inches across and weighing more than five pounds, for every $500 raised. The highest contributor of the day decides where the roll goes — and most have sent them to health care workers.

