Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler

September 29, 2023 2:16PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have fired manager Gabe Kapler.

It’s the first managerial change of 2023, and it comes with three days left in the season and the Giants eliminated from the playoffs.

San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021.

San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games that year and the NL West title, but lost in the NL Division Series to the Dodgers.

You May Also Like

1

Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time
2

Senator Menendez, Wife Indicted On Bribe Charges
3

Surgeons Perform Second Pig Heart Transplant
4

Cordae Returns To Spout Off Again
5

The Fall Equinox Is Here…What Does That Mean?