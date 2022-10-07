Gisele Bunchen Seen Without Her Wedding Band Amid Rumors Of Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen have been dogged by rumors of divorce before, but now comes word they may have retained divorce attorneys.

At the root of their issues seems to be Brady unretiring. Her career has taken a backseat for the last 14 years so Brady could pursue football, and when he announced his retirement earlier this year, she indicated it was her time to work on projects.

But now that he’s back with the Bucs, sources say she feels he’s choosing his career over family.

Will this be the final straw?