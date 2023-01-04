“Glass Onion” Is The Third Most-Watched Movie On Netflix In 10 Days

In its second week on the Top 10, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story became Netflix’s third most watched film in hours viewed in its first 10 days. During the December 26th to January 1st viewing window, it clocked in at 127 million hours watched.

After a successful Christmas debut at 82.1 million hours viewed, the movie joins the likes of Red Notice (364 million hours) and Don’t Look Up (359.8 million hours) with a total of 209.4 million hours.