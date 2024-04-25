Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Admit To “Leaning Into” Affair Rumors

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are now admitting they didn’t exactly deny those affair rumors that stirred up while promoting Anyone But You…and that was by design. The movie just hit Netflix after earning $219M in theaters worldwide. “The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Powell told The New York Times. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sweeney was a producer and was very hand on: “I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”