      Weather Alert

Gloomy summer looms as pandemic cancels US festivals, trips

Apr 28, 2020 @ 5:06pm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — From Cape Cod to California, festivals are being canceled, businesses in tourist havens are looking at empty reservation books, and people who have been cooped up through a dismal spring are worrying summer will bring just more of the same. As the weather warms, some already have begun venturing outside in larger numbers, despite guidance to stay home. Government officials say they aim to manage public health risks in a way that allows for a gradual return to normal, but with the course of the outbreak still unknown, nobody is sure what summer will bring.

