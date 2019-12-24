Goldman Sachs policy change may end business with Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska’s governor says the state may stop working with Goldman Sachs after the bank announced it would not finance future Arctic oil exploration. The Anchorage Daily News reported Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he is reconsidering whether Alaska should do business with Goldman. The bank announced an updated environmental policy saying it will also prohibit financing for coal-fired power plants that do not have equipment to reduce carbon emissions. The state has removed Goldman from the list of five participating banks in the Alaska Tax Credit Certificate Bond Corp.