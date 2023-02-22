Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Loose On Busy Highway

A runaway dog raced in and out of traffic on a Los Angeles freeway causing drivers to slow down in two lanes. Several cars tried to pull over and trap the dog, hoping to coax it in a vehicle to get to safety. It was Amber Streid, a cardiac nurse, whose door the dog jumped right into…and it was all caught by news cameras.

She called her dad to tell him she did a good deed today and he told her he saw that happen on the news but had no idea it was his daughter as the hero! Turns out, the dog ended up on the freeway after running away the day the family was preparing to move out of their house. She was reunited with his family and all is well!