Google Reaches Tentative Settlement With 36 States And DC Over Alleged App Store Monopoly

September 6, 2023 10:47AM AKDT
(Associated Press) – Thirty-six states and the District of Colombia have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of the distribution of apps for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones.

The agreement was cited in a court filing late Tuesday by both sides.

Terms were not disclosed.

Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other agencies across the U.S. focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior.

In November, it settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million.

