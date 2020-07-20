Google removes Alaska trooper ad in ‘misunderstanding’
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Public Safety accused Google of censorship for canceling a recruitment advertisement for state troopers considered to be political, but the tech giant said it was a miscommunication. The one-minute video shows civil unrest, talks about how Alaska is different and features Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who makes an appeal for people to come to Alaska to become a trooper. Google spokesperson Charlotte Smith said Friday that the rejection stemmed from confusion about the company’s definition of a political advertisement. Smith said it had nothing to do with the ad’s content but instead that it featured Dunleavy, an elected politician.