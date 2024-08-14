Google Rolls Out Pixel 9 Phones Earlier Than Usual

Media and guests try out new Google products at Made By Google at Google on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones.

The launch Tuesday provides the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial intelligence-services to devices that have become people’s constant companions.

The showcase held near Google’s Mountain View, California, headquarters occurred two months earlier than the company typically rolls out the next models in its Pixel phone line-up.

And Google left little doubt that the Pixel 9 phones are meant to be a vessel for the AI technology that is expected to reshape society.

The Pixel 9 phones are priced from $800 to $1,800.

They will being shipping Aug. 22.