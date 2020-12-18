      Weather Alert

Google’s antitrust case won’t go to trial until Sept. 2023

Dec 18, 2020 @ 10:25am

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. government’s attempt to prove Google has been using its dominance of online search to stifle competition and innovation at the expense of consumers and advertisers won’t go to trial for nearly three years. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023. He also went over the ground rules for exchanging confidential documents and deposing top Google executives in the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago. The lengthy wait for the trial reflects the complexity of a case seeking to defuse the power of a renowned company whose services are used by billions of people.

 

