GOP sends 3 nominees for vacant Alaska Senate seat

Aug 22, 2019 @ 1:39pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A state representative and a deputy commissioner in the Department of Administration are among the three nominees selected by Republican officials for a vacant Alaska Senate seat.

Party officials in two Anchorage House districts sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration the names of Rep. Laddie Shaw, Dunleavy administration employee Dave Donley and Albert Fogle.

State GOP chair Glenn Clary didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

The Anchorage seat opened with the recent death of Republican Sen. Chris Birch. Under state law, since he was Republican, his immediate replacement also is to be Republican and will serve until a special selection is held in Novembver 2020. Whomever Dunleavy selects is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans.

The party did not advance Birch’s daughter, Tali Birch Kindred, who had applied.

