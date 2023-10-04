Got Returns? Call Uber…The Ride-Hailing Service Is Now Offering To Return Parcels For A Fee

(Associated Press) – Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.

The ride-hailing and delivery company said Wednesday that its drivers will collect up to five prepaid and sealed packages and drop them off at a local post office or at UPS or FedEx stores.

Uber will charge a flat fee of $5 for the service or $3 for its Uber One members.

The San Francisco-based company said the service will be available in nearly 5,000 U.S. cities to start.

Customers can choose package drop off locations within Uber’s app and drivers will provide visual confirmation once a package has been dropped off.