Governo Dunleavy calls special sessions on budget, spending
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has called a special session that would begin next week, after the regular session ends. It would focus on the budget and his proposals for the annual check residents receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund. He also announced a second special session, scheduled to begin Aug. 2, that would address topics including a proposed spending limit, revenue and the spending of federal recovery aid dollars. Both special sessions would be in Juneau. The first special session is scheduled to begin May 20, the day after the scheduled end of the regular session.