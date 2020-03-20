Governor Dunleavy Announces Economic Plan to Soften Coronavirus Impact
Governor Mike Dunleavy Friday announced a proposed plan to help deal with the economic hit Alaska is feeling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Effective immediately, Dunleavy says he’s established a one billion dollar disaster relief fund using existing government accounts and expanding unemployment insurance to help people out of work or with drastically reduced hours. He’s also calling again on the state legislature to authorize a supplemental payment of the Permanent Fund Dividend of just over 1,300 dollars. Dunleavy also says an understanding he’s come to with the lending community would bring bridge loans to hurting businesses and employees.