Governor Dunleavy proposes dividend, oil-wealth fund plan

May 12, 2021 @ 6:49pm

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proposed what he calls a step toward a broader fiscal plan that includes placing in the state constitution a new formula for the annual Permanent Fund dividend check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund. The proposal is a revision of an earlier plan offered by the governor. It also would restructure the Permanent Fund and place into the fund’s principal an endowment used to help communities with high electricity costs. Dunleavy says the proposal would help settle long-running debates over issues that have become political footballs. A number of legislators called the proposal a starting point.

 

