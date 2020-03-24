Governors urge feds for more funding, testing, equipment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The nation’s governors are continuing to press the federal government for economic help and supplies to battle the coronavirus, but governors say they’re still waiting. Governors held a conference call Monday with the White House to keep asking for more resources like ventilators and personal protective equipment. Congress hit another roadblock in talks to inject nearly $2 trillion into the economy. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association, says federal assistance is critically needed. He says there’s been a little bit of progress but not nearly enough and not fast enough.