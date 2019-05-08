Grand jury indicts Anchorage man in 2018 child’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 32-year-old Anchorage man has been indicted in the death of a child in his care 11 months ago.

Anchorage police say Richard Vickery was indicted on counts of second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Police on June 12 took a call of a child choking at an east Anchorage home. Responding officers administered CPR to the 6-year-old boy until medics arrived.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died two days later.

Homicide detectives investigated and determined the cause of death to be suspicious.

An Anchorage grand jury indicted Vickery on Friday. He turned himself in to police on Monday.

His attorney, Wallace Tetlow, did not immediately respond to a phone message left before office hours Wednesday.