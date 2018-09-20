Grand jury indicts man tied to Kotzebue girl’s death

A federal grand jury indictment says an Alaska man physically took the cellphone away from a 10-year-old girl who was later found dead, and he lied to authorities when he said he found her phone on a road.

The indictment charges Peter Wilson with making false statements as FBI and other law enforcement searched for Ashely Johnson-Barr in Kotzebue, Alaska. She went missing Sept. 6, and her remains were found Sept. 14 in rough tundra that could only be accessed by a four-wheeler or on foot.

No one else has been charged in connection with her death, which authorities say appears to a homicide. The investigation continues.

The indictment also alleges Wilson lied about knowing the girl and using a four-wheeler the day she disappeared.

He’ll be arraigned Friday.

