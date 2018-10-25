Grand jury indicts suspect driver in death of pedestrian

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A state grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old Anchorage man suspected of running over and killing his roommate.

State prosecutors say Corey Hoppe faces a manslaughter count in the death of 24-year-old Erin Bailey. He was indicted Wednesday.

Hoppe previously had been jailed on a charge of failure to render aid.

Police shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 13 responded to an east Anchorage intersection and found Bailey seriously injured. They determined Bailey had gotten out of a sport utility vehicle after a disagreement and was run over by the driver making a right-hand turn.

Police determined the driver was Hoppe and stopped him eight hours later.

Bailey died at an Anchorage hospital.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crews begin repairs on flooded roads near Seward Alaska village’s renewable energy project set for operation State delays scheduled Seward Highway closures until spring Alaska Catholic official orders sexual misconduct review Hunt for rouge rodent continues on rat-free Alaska island Anchorage man convicted of trying to kill police officer
Comments