Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

Sep 23, 2020 @ 9:24am

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to announce whether or not to charge police officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, whose killing six months ago helped spark protests across the country. Wednesday’s news on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the deadly shooting has been long awaited by many in the city and around the country. Meanwhile, officials in Louisville have been preparing for more protests and possible unrest as the public nervously awaited a decision on charges in the shooting. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. curfew on Wednesday and urged people to protest peacefully.

