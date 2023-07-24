Greta Thunberg Defiant After Swedish Court Fines Her For Disobeying Police During Climate Protest

MALMԬ Sweden (AP) — A Swedish court has fined climate activist Greta Thunberg for disobeying police during an environmental protest at an oil facility last month.

The 20-year-old Thunberg admitted to the facts but denied guilt, saying the fight against the fossil fuel industry was a form of self-defense due to the existential and global threat of the climate crisis.

The court rejected her argument and fined her 2,500 kronor, or about $240.

The sentencing appeared to have little effect on the Thunberg’s determination — just a few hours later, she and activists from Reclaim the Future returned to the oil terminal to stage to another roadblock.