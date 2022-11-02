Grinch, Dolly, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’, and More To Hit NBC For Holidays

NBC is helping viewers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

The network will kick off its holiday-specific programming on Thanksgiving Day.

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m., followed by “The National Dog Show,” at noon.

NBC is also bringing back musical specials from Michael Bublé, and Kelly Clarkson this season, as well as three heartwarming TV movies from Dolly Parton.

2018’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” and the 1966 classic animated TV special “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” will also be part of the season’s lineup, as will, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” multiple animated family movies, and Saturday Night Live specials.

Milly Cyrus will ring in the new year for a second time with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Dec. 31.

On Jan. 2, NBC will broadcast the Rose Parade live from Pasadena, California.

