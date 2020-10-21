      Weather Alert

Group launches fundraiser to save university hockey team

Oct 21, 2020 @ 7:57am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Supporters have started a fundraising drive to save the University of Alaska, Anchorage, hockey team. The Anchorage Daily News reported this week that the Save Seawolf Hockey fundraising group has until February to bring in $3 million to prevent the University of Alaska Board of Regents from eliminating the program. The school’s leader has proposed ending hockey, alpine skiing and gymnastics in response to state funding cuts. The Board of Regents says it would consider keeping the programs if they can raise enough money to cover two years of operating costs.

