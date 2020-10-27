      Weather Alert

Gulf Coast braces, again, for hurricane as Zeta takes aim

Oct 27, 2020 @ 10:51am

By REBECCA SANTANA and STACEY PLAISANCE Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gulf Coast residents are steeling themselves for yet another hurricane.  Zeta emerged from Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday as a tropical storm after making landfall just north of the ancient Mayan city of Tulum. It’s predicted to become a hurricane again over the Gulf and make landfall again Wednesday night. A hurricane warning stretches from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama state line. Zeta is the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season. And it’s expected to be the fifth named storm to hit Louisiana this year. Zeta’s top winds were 65 mph Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

You May Also Like
Realtor Falls Down, Dress Flies Over Her Head, All While Showing A Home
Planning Progress (mostly).
A Candy Slide For A Social Distancing Halloween
Mix 103.1 is proud to present "Common Kings" at The Alaska State Fair 2021
Man who bought guns used in 2015 San Bernardino massacre faces sentencing