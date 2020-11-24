Guy Catches Neighbor Kid Repeatedly Playing In His Driveway
With so much tension in 2020 it’s nice to see someone nice for someone instead of being “that guy”.
Everyone seems to have a camera outside of their house now a days and something was triggering this guys motion alarm on a daily basis.
Instead of yelling like an insane person, this dude did something a whole lot cooler, he chalked a racetrack on his driveway for the kid to play on. If it would rain he’d draw a new track, adding bump strips and sharp turns. It was so much fun for the boy that other neighbors noticed and started riding on the track with their bikes and strollers.
Instead of being “that guy” he created something which gives a little joy to the entire neighborhood.
Kuddos.