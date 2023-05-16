Guy Tries To Convince Police The Dog Was Driving

If you can manage to make it through the day without trying to switch seats with your dog when pulled over for speeding… you’re doing OK. Seriously.

Police in Springfield, Colorado shared on Facebook that a driver who was pulled over for speeding tried to switch places with his dog in order to avoid arrest. When asked how much he’d had to drink, the man tried to run, but was caught twenty yards away. and there apparently were two sober people in the backseat?? So we have questions. Regardless, cops won’t believe the dog was driving. And don’t drive impaired. #themoreyouknow