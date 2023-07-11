Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Guy Tries To Rob Nail Salon and Gets Ignored

July 11, 2023 12:45PM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Police are looking for the suspect who walked into an Atlanta nail salon demanding money from everyone, and nobody obliged. He shouted several times for everyone to get down and give him their money, and they just stared at him. He was so shocked at the lack of reaction that he just turned around and left.

One hilarious commenter said, “1 out of 5 stars. The staff just ignored me and it was a very unwelcoming environment. Would not rob again.” LOL

You May Also Like

1

“Sound Of Freedom” Surprise Hit Among Big Budget Movies
2

“Sound of Freedom” In Theaters Now
3

John Mayer Fills In As Opener For Ed Sheeran In Massachusetts
4

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay
5

Alaska’s slow start to wildfire season a relief after Connecticut-sized area burned last year