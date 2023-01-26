Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Guy With Terminal Brain Cancer Out To Raise The Most Money EVER For Cancer Research

January 26, 2023 7:00AM AKST
Talk about making lemonade out of lemons!

Iain Ward from London got the unthinkable diagnosis of terminal brain cancer after volunteering for a medical research trial. Rather than wallow in the tragedy of it, he set his sights on trying to break the record for the most money raised for cancer research by a single person. He’s sharing his journey on social media, running marathons worldwide and biking across America. He says, “I kind of see cancer as a blessing.”  “I will not stop until I die…or cancer dies.”

 

Amazing!

