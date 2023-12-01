Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Pic With Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend

December 1, 2023 8:57AM AKST
Gwyneth Paltrow is showing a gesture of solidarity with her ex’s love.

Paltrow famously ‘consciously uncoupled’ from husband Chris Martin in 2014, and they’ve maintained a good relationship for their two kids, Moses and Apple.

During an Instagram Q&A, Paltrow was asked what her relationship was like with Martin’s girlfriend of 6 years, Dakota Johnson. She posted a pic of them holding hands saying “we’re actually really good friends. I love her so much.”

It’s an example how exes can maintain a cohesive relationship with their ex’s significant other.

