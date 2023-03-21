Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a 2016 “hit and run” ski crash in Park City, Utah. Paltrow could take the stand in her own defense. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit asking for $3.1 million in 2019, claiming he was seriously injured when she was skiing “out of control” and crashed into him February 26, 2016. Sanderson claims he was left with a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs and a loss of enjoyment of life — but Paltrow’s lawyers are pitting their defense saying he’s lying.

Paltrow countersued, alleging it was HIM who rammed into HER and delivered a “full-body blow.” Like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, you can watch the proceeding streamed live starting today (March 21) and expected to last eight days. If she does take the stand in her own defense, it’s not clear when she will take the stand.