Harry Styles Gets Hit In The Eye With Thrown Object

July 10, 2023 7:46AM AKDT
Harry Styles has been hit with things thrown at him on stage before…a bouquet of flowers in June, a water bottle in the junk last year and in the face with Skittles. This latest incident was as he was walking off stage in Vienna, Austria over the weekend.  It’s unclear what hit him, but it appeared to be painful, as he visibly winced and rubbed his agitated eye after being briefly interrupted.

He also joins a long list of performers who have been struck by objects onstage in recent months, including Bebe Rexha, Ava Maxx, Kelseea Ballerini, Drake, Pink, and others.

