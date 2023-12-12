Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Hasbro Cuts 20 Percent Of Workforce

December 11, 2023 3:14PM AKST
Share
FILE - The Hasbro logo is seen on April 26, 2018, in New York. Toymaker Hasbro said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is cutting about 1,000 jobs as part of moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy maker Hasbro is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce.

The job cuts come as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.

The nearly century-old Rhode Island-based company behind Monopoly, Play-Doh and My Little Pony toys disclosed the layoffs in a memo to employees published in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The reductions are on top of 800 job cuts that have been taken so far in 2023 as part of the company’s moves announced last year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

You May Also Like

1

Oxford University Press Names ‘Rizz’ Its Word Of The Year
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Pic With Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend
3

Meadow Walker Posts Sweet Tribute To Her Dad
4

Actor Ryan O’Neal, Star Of ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon’ And ‘Barry Lyndon,’ Dies At 82
5

Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 Times Is Charged With Attempted Murder