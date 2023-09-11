Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Hawaii Volcano Kilauea Erupts After Nearly Two Months Of Quiet

September 11, 2023 9:25AM AKDT
In this screen grab from webcam video provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupts in Hawaii, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, is erupting after a two-month pause, displaying glowing lava that is a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the eruption was observed Sunday afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

The observatory says gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second largest volcano, erupted from September 2021 until last December.

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

