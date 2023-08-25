Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Heineken Sells Its Russian Operations For 1 Euro, Taking $300 Million Euro Hit

August 25, 2023 9:09AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch brewer Heineken says it has completed its withdrawal from Russia, 18 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The company announced Friday the sale of its business in Russia for just 1 euro.

Heineken says it will incur a total loss of 300 million euros ($325 million) for the sale to Russian manufacturing giant the Arnest Group.

Heineken had faced criticism for the slow pace of its exit in the wake of the outbreak of war, but insisted it was seeking to look after its local employees in Russia.

You May Also Like

1

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears Of Domestic Violence
2

WATCH: Man Climbs Rock Wall With His Hands Behind His Back
3

13-Year-Old Survives Fall Off A Cliff At The Grand Canyon
4

Joe Jonas Draws Another Tattoo For A Fan
5

US Army soldier accused of killing his wife in Alaska after night out celebrating his birthday