Here’s Where To Get Deals On National Cheeseburger Day

September 18, 2023 9:02AM AKDT
It’s National Cheeseburger Day!!  Here’s how to celebrate with some deals!

*Wendy’s is offering a $.01 Jr. bacon cheeseburger with any purchase from Sept. 18-22. To cash in, check the “Offers” tab in the app or online, then apply the deal to your mobile/web order or use the offer in-restaurant by adding it to your digital rewards card. From there, customers can scan their phones at the counter or drive-thru.

*McDonald’s is offering up 50-cent double cheeseburgers today only. You must order the special on the McDonald’s app to get the deal. 

*If you have a Burger King Royal Perks account, you can get a free cheeseburger if they make a purchase of $1 or more this year. The deal is good for all locations across the U.S. until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18.

* Applebee’s will offer its Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. Order in the restaurant, online or on the app.

 

Which place in town do YOU think has the best cheeseburger?

