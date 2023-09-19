Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Here’s Why *NSYNC Didn’t Perform Their Song At The VMAs

September 19, 2023 7:18AM AKDT
When JT, Joey, Lance, JC and Chris reunited on stage at the VMAs…they WERE originally supposed to perform their new song, “Better Place”. But the ongoing writers strike has prevented them from promoting the “Trolls Band Together” movie and therefore, the song. Joey Fatone explained that during a chat about a new Children’s Place campaign he is a part of with Lance Bass, AJ McLean from BSB and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris. Also, Joey talks about how they had to figure out how their five different personalities and tastes fit with where they want the band’s sound to go.

So it’s a wait and see how that plays out to see if there will be any other opportunities for the group!

