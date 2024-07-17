Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

HGTV Star Christina Hall Headed For Divorce: What Does That Mean For Her New Show?

July 17, 2024 7:52AM AKDT
HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband, Josh, has filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after nearly three years of marriage. The couple, who married on Oct. 6, 2021, listed their “date of separation” as July 8, 2024. Josh is seeking spousal support.

This is the third marriage for Christina, known for her show Christina On The Coast, following unions with Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, with whom she shares children. The couple had previously announced a new show, The Flip Off, set to feature alongside Tarek and his wife. It remains uncertain how their divorce will affect the upcoming HGTV series scheduled to premiere in 2025.

